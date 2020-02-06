Financial Counselors Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,619 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.10. 110,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,721. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $91.60 and a one year high of $123.14. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

