Financial Counselors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,547 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 367 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Xilinx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.67 and a 12 month high of $141.60. The company has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.35.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.53%.

A number of analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xilinx from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Xilinx from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.22.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

