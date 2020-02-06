Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,234 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 23,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 4,310 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $45,211.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,022.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.17. 35,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

