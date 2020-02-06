Financial Counselors Inc. Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)

Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTD. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 5.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTD stock traded up $3.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $291.23. The company had a trading volume of 387,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,061. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $275.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.25. Trade Desk Inc has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $313.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.46, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.74.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens began coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.24.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,817,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,467,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian John Stempeck sold 5,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.82, for a total transaction of $1,686,131.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,529.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,108 shares of company stock valued at $55,688,381 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

