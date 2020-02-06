Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 1,742 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 150.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 787.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter.

IJJ opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $169.56 and a 200 day moving average of $162.53. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.49 and a 12 month high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

