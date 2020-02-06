Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 3,684 Shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 83.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 2,050.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,603,000 after buying an additional 155,609 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 11.0% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,396,000 after acquiring an additional 99,900 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the third quarter worth $9,926,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,660,628 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,344,000 after acquiring an additional 72,827 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 31.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 229,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,319,000 after acquiring an additional 54,841 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,860.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $158.34. 7,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,987. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.99. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 52-week low of $123.17 and a 52-week high of $161.39.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

