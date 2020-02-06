Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,050,000. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IJK traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $243.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,175. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.20 and a 200 day moving average of $229.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.94 and a 1-year high of $244.29.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.