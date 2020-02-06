Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 1,348 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after buying an additional 47,034 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $125,445.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

KSU traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.31. 86,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.93. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $175.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.06.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

