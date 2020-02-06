Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 2,145 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,237,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,831,000 after buying an additional 152,380 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 38.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 954,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,899,000 after buying an additional 265,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hershey by 27.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 714,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,690,000 after buying an additional 152,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,540. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.76. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $104.36 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $986,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,842,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.15, for a total value of $211,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,515,353.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,967 shares of company stock worth $8,767,443 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

