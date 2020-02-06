Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 8,226 Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,226 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.2% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% during the third quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,826,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $583,851.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,237. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $82.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $66.23 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.90.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.67. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

