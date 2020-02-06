Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$27.81.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTT. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Finning International from C$29.50 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James set a C$26.50 price target on Finning International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Finning International from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Finning International from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Francis Neil Primrose sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.78, for a total transaction of C$60,798.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$672,500.74. Also, Senior Officer Marchello Marchese sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.31, for a total value of C$57,363.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$925,892.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,841 shares of company stock worth $145,284.

Shares of FTT stock opened at C$23.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.47. Finning International has a 52 week low of C$21.17 and a 52 week high of C$26.49. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.90.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.90 billion. Analysts expect that Finning International will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

