First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.37 Million

Analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will announce $23.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.20 million to $23.50 million. First Business Financial Services reported sales of $22.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $97.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $97.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $104.10 million, with estimates ranging from $103.90 million to $104.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $25.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 18.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBIZ. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $216.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.49. First Business Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $51,225.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 28,424 shares in the company, valued at $688,429.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 48.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 1,849.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 16,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

