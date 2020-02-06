First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.85 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce sales of $154.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $156.80 million and the lowest is $152.90 million. First Financial Bancorp reported sales of $148.34 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp will report full year sales of $628.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $620.90 million to $636.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $642.00 million, with estimates ranging from $635.20 million to $648.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.20.

FFBC opened at $25.25 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. First Financial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 304,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,475,167.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 109.5% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

