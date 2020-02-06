First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 128 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,128 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.3% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Alphabet by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,228,229,000 after acquiring an additional 219,447 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,201,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,209,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,451.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58. The company has a market capitalization of $997.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,411.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1,283.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,517.30.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

