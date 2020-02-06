First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Purchases $50,550.00 in Stock

First Northwest BanCorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) CEO Matthew P. Deines bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.85 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00.

NASDAQ FNWB traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 519 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,546. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. First Northwest BanCorp has a 12-month low of $14.59 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 1.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 758,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Northwest BanCorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in First Northwest BanCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of First Northwest BanCorp by 2.8% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Northwest BanCorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

First Northwest BanCorp Company Profile

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Port Angeles that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, transaction accounts, and certificates of deposit.

