First Quantum Minerals (FM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.34. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.89. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$7.84 and a 52-week high of C$16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.14.

FM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.57.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

