First Quantum Minerals (FQVLF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FQVLF stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 3.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FQVLF. Deutsche Bank upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Securities upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut First Quantum Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.30.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates seven mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Çayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the Pyhäsalmi copper-zinc mine in Finland.

