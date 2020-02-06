First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $29.02 million for the quarter. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%.

NASDAQ FSFG traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $63.40. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $50.52 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $149.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.40.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered First Savings Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

