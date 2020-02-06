FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.27, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.41 million. FirstService had a negative net margin of 10.98% and a positive return on equity of 26.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:FSV traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.36. The stock had a trading volume of 123,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,542. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.14. FirstService has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of FirstService from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

