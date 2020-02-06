Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.27. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.32. 7,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82. The company has a market cap of $84.23 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISV. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 265,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $1,240,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fiserv by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 194,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,499,000 after buying an additional 48,534 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,038,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,131,000 after buying an additional 32,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.04 per share, with a total value of $104,436.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,929 shares in the company, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

