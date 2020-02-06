Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – SunTrust Banks reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Positive” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 160.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FISV. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.19.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $121.32. 7,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,631,584. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.39 and its 200-day moving average is $109.82. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $81.62 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at $25,815,755.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn S. Mccreary sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total transaction of $2,005,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,837,845.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

