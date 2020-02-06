Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.84. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.35 per share, with a total value of $35,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total transaction of $32,364,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 71.4% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 109,690 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBC traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,606. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.74. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.62 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.62%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

