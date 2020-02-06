Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) will report sales of $6.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $6.03 billion. Flex reported sales of $6.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flex will report full year sales of $24.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.73 billion to $24.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.21 billion to $25.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FLEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.58.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,313.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,826 shares of company stock worth $3,104,772. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Flex by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLEX opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.34. Flex has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -338.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

