FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) Stock Holdings Increased by Perkins Capital Management Inc.

Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FlexShopper Inc (NASDAQ:FPAY) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,300 shares during the period. FlexShopper comprises 2.6% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.41% of FlexShopper worth $2,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 4.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 251,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FPAY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. 545,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,174. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. FlexShopper Inc has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $42.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.48.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $22.93 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FlexShopper from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Howard Dvorkin acquired 41,200 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $66,744.00. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

