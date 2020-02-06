FLIP (FLP) Market Capitalization Achieves $743,347.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for $0.0133 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Liquid and HitBTC. In the last seven days, FLIP has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. FLIP has a market cap of $743,347.00 and approximately $418.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get FLIP alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $298.07 or 0.03054683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00207492 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00132493 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP was first traded on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

FLIP Token Trading

FLIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.