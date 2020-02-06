Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $917.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Flowers Foods updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.00-1.08 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.00 to $1.08 EPS.

Shares of FLO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,533. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.39. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other news, CMO Debo Mukherjee acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

