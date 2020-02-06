F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Live Oak Bancshares (OTCMKTS:LOB) Head-To-Head Survey

F&M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) and Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get F&M Bank alerts:

This table compares F&M Bank and Live Oak Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F&M Bank $44.71 million 2.14 $9.09 million N/A N/A Live Oak Bancshares $295.86 million 2.47 $18.03 million $0.44 41.27

Live Oak Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than F&M Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for F&M Bank and Live Oak Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F&M Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Live Oak Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Live Oak Bancshares has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.15%. Given Live Oak Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Live Oak Bancshares is more favorable than F&M Bank.

Volatility & Risk

F&M Bank has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Live Oak Bancshares has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of F&M Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.9% of Live Oak Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

F&M Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Live Oak Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Live Oak Bancshares pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Live Oak Bancshares has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares F&M Bank and Live Oak Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F&M Bank 11.55% 6.44% 0.70% Live Oak Bancshares 6.10% 3.69% 0.44%

Summary

Live Oak Bancshares beats F&M Bank on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

F&M Bank Company Profile

F&M Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Farmers & Merchants Bank that provides commercial banking services in Virginia. The company offers commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, Internet and mobile banking services, and drive-in banking services. It also provides construction loans, including residential, and land acquisition and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial, individual, and business loans; farmland loans; multifamily loans; consumer loans, such as personal loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, installment and demand loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; credit cards; and dealer finance. In addition, the company offers brokerage services, and commercial and personal lines of insurance. Further, it originates conventional and government sponsored mortgages; and title insurance and real estate settlement services. The company operates 13 banking offices in Rockingham, Shenandoah, Page, and Augusta counties; and a loan production office located in Penn Laird. F&M Bank Corp. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Timberville, Virginia.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; construction and development loans; owner occupied and non-owner occupied collateral commercial real estate loans; and commercial land loans. In addition, the company provides settlement, accounting, and securitization services for government guaranteed loans; and wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth individuals and families. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.