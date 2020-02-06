FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. FormFactor had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.27-0.35 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.27-0.35 EPS.

FormFactor stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.00. 1,089,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley started coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 376,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,669.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 5,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $113,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,976 shares of company stock worth $1,020,652 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

