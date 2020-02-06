Forrester Research (FORR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Forrester Research to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FORR stock opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.41. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $30.76 and a 12-month high of $51.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $771.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.35, a PEG ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FORR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $36,389.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,601 shares in the company, valued at $692,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

