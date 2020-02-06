Fortis (FTS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortis (TSE:FTS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect Fortis to post earnings of C$0.61 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$57.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$46.11 and a 12 month high of C$58.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.63 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a $0.4775 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Fortis’s payout ratio is 49.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$57.00.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

