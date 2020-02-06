Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.68-3.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.79. Fortive also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.70-0.74 EPS.

Shares of FTV traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,979,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 1-year low of $63.51 and a 1-year high of $89.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus cut Fortive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $1,342,698.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,647.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

