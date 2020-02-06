Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.70-0.74 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. Fortive also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.68-3.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on FTV. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.85.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.83. 1,979,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $89.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 9.15%.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

