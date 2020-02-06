Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will report $9.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.40 million to $10.37 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $34.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.90 million to $35.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.09 million, with estimates ranging from $32.60 million to $46.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 131.74% and a negative net margin of 143.08%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

FBIO opened at $2.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $157.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.81. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,112,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 838,514 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 444.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company develops CNDO-109, a lysate that treats cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl for managing postoperative pain; CAEL-101 for the treatment of amyloid light chain amyloidosis; and CEVA101 for severe traumatic brain injury in children and adults in the United States.

