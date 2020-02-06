FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.39), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

FOX stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,530,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,585. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. FOX has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

