FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Shares of FOXA traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.11. 9,336,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,492. The company has a market cap of $23.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. FOX has a fifty-two week low of $29.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.82.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday. Cowen began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.23.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

