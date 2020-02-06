FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $238.41. The stock had a trading volume of 388,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,425. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $225.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

