FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Buys 1,530 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $209.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,875,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386,512. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a market capitalization of $599.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total transaction of $22,555,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,503 shares of company stock valued at $27,856,551 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.