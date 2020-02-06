FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 1.8% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its stake in Chevron by 178.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 14,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 169,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 22,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $109.79. 1,410,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a PE ratio of 72.71, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $105.40 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.92%.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.