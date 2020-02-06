Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,956 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total value of $45,748,840.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $3,359,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.42. 199,230 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,474,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day moving average is $85.02. The firm has a market cap of $156.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $92.45.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 18.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.57.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

