Fulcrum Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 80.0% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.27.

ECL traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $206.06. The stock had a trading volume of 453,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,574. The stock has a market cap of $58.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $157.19 and a one year high of $209.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.45 and a 200-day moving average of $194.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

