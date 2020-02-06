Fulcrum Capital LLC Buys 1,862 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 2.2% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 41.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.8% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 362,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 49.7% in the third quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after purchasing an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 15,329 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.81, for a total value of $2,143,147.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,792 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock worth $17,401,174 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,435. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $85.39 and a 1-year high of $143.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.56%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on shares of Zoetis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

