Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

XYL traded down $5.37 on Thursday, reaching $82.24. 273,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,968. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day moving average is $78.56. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $69.71 and a twelve month high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,487.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cfra lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.