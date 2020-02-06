Fulcrum Capital LLC Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,021,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $7,955,355.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,447,907.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $211.58. 765,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,300,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.86. CME Group Inc has a 12 month low of $161.05 and a 12 month high of $224.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on CME Group from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CME Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.