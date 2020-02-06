Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fulcrum Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $335.48. 3,736,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,062. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $269.47 and a 52-week high of $334.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $326.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

