Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $3.84 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,574 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of First Solar worth $3,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,026,714 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $527,195,000 after acquiring an additional 27,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Solar by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,290 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $117,487,000 after buying an additional 13,585 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 924,453 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,627,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in First Solar by 51.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 562,500 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,631,000 after buying an additional 191,709 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in First Solar by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 533,763 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,869,000 after buying an additional 125,729 shares during the period. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $468,129.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,451,659.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $266,850.00. Insiders sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,653 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Solar from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub lowered First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of First Solar stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,344. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.16 and a 12 month high of $69.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day moving average of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,318.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

