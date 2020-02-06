Fulcrum Capital LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,108 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for 2.8% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 58.2% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $367.10. The company had a trading volume of 147,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,739. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $374.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $176.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $341.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total transaction of $901,620.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total transaction of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,793 shares of company stock worth $21,169,089. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.28.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.