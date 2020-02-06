Fulcrum Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 2.1% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,164,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,710,826,000 after acquiring an additional 976,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,333,598,000 after buying an additional 103,719 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,557,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,135,000 after buying an additional 161,919 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,921,000 after buying an additional 540,962 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,547,000 after buying an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.68. 55,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.93 and a 52-week high of $123.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WM. CIBC began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.23.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total transaction of $350,443.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,329 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

