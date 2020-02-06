Fulcrum Capital LLC Purchases 17,676 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,676 shares during the period. Paypal makes up approximately 1.9% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Paypal by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Paypal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paypal during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Monday, January 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.03.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.83. 2,129,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,483,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $141.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

