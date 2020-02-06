Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 481,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,496 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 9.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,301,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 111,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,389,014 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.54. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

