Fulcrum Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF accounts for 2.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000.

NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,444,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,604. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.36. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $72.97 and a 12 month high of $98.79.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

